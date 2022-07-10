Hindi movie Gupt completes 25 years!

You don't need to be a movie buff to know about the Hindi movie Gupt. The film was released in July 1997 and was declared superhit at the box office. Over the last many years, the movie has achieved a cult status and regarded as one of the best movie in the suspense/ murder mystery genre.

The film had a great cast in Manisha Koirala, Kajol and Bobby Deol, memorable music by Viju Shah, good supporting cast and well directed by Rajiv Rai. Bobby Deol and Kajol were seen at the special screening of the film organised yesterday in Mumbai to celebrate 25 years of its release. Their pictures from the event are getting a lot of comments in Instagram from fans. One of the fan has written "We need a sequel called Gupt 2". Manisha Koirala could not attend the screening and a fan commented "Where is Manisha Koirala?".

The film received a number of awards that year including for Kajol in the Best Villain category. Bobby Deol who was relatively new then got the much needed hit. The movie also further consolidated Manisha's position as a top actress of that time. Whether a sequel will actually be directed is something only time can tell.