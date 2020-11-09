Rebel Star Prabhas starrer Adipurush is slated to be one of the high-budget movies in India, which will go on floors next year. Directed by Om Rau of Tanhaji fame the film is said to have a lot of VFX and will be shot in 3D format.

A fan-made poster of Prabhas went viral on Monday and our Venky Mama hero Venkatesh shared the picture on his Twitter handle.

He captioned it as Fabulous Edit ...Fanmade Poster ke Trending Ah.. in his imitable style,meaning that a fan mode poster itslef received such a tremendous response and was trending on social media. Whoever did it had done a fabulous job to give an idea of how our Baahubali Prabhas would like as Lord Ram.

Fabulous Edit 👌🤘 Fanmade Poster ke Trending Ah 🔥 #Adipurush #Prabhas pic.twitter.com/2MZaXgpPdl — V E N K Y (@VenkyPrabhhas) November 9, 2020

It was something akin to one of the Japanese cartoons sketches that we see. Apparently, the film will be entirely shot using the green mat technology and the makers are also said to be in talks with the VFX supervisors of Avatar and Star Wars to work on the graphics for the epic period action movie.

The producers are in the process of finalising the rest of the cast,where it has been confirmed that Prabhas will play Lord Ram, Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan will be seen as Ravana. The leading lady is yet to be decided after rumours suggested Keerthy Suresh or Kiara Advani could be roped in.

The pre-production process started already and the makers are eyeing for a 2022 release.

The film will be shot as a bilingual in Telugu and Hindi. It will be dubbed and released in other languages such as Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and several foreign languages.

Adipurush is produced by Bhushan Kumar under the T-series banner. This film will be Prabhas’ third with producer Bhushan Kumar after Saaho and Radhe Shyam.