HYDERABAD: Tollywood filmmaker Ravi Babu shows his creativity in his work and has a different style of working. He enthralls audience with something out of the box content. He captivated all and sundry not only with his strong acting skills but also with his directorial skills. He directed and acted as the male lead in the flicks, Adhugo and Aviri. The actor-cum-director-cum-producer has directed more than 10 films and produced a couple of movies.

On the professional front, Ravi Babu has started the shooting of his upcoming film, 'Crrush' as the government of Telangana has given green signal to start shooting. The government gave strict orders that the makers of the movies should not give a miss to social distancing norms and other precautionary measures.

Crrush is the first movie to get back on to the sets after the lockdown is lifted. The first shot that has been directed was a hug scene between the hero and heroine. Actor and actress hug each other but in a completely different manner. They were separated by a plexiglass. Ravi Babu shared the video on his Instagram. In the video, Ravi Babu narrates the scene to the actors and says that romantic scenes have to be shot by following the rules of social distancing. Just check the video here.

Earlier, Ravi Babu has shared a couple of posters of the film, 'Crrush'. In the posters, one could see hero and heroine kissing by wearing masks. He captioned the post as, "Troubling times! Everyone take care!" Here is the post.

Ravi Babu is the director of the film, Crrush and is bankrolled under 'A Flying Frogs Production' banner. N Sudhakar Reddy is the director of Photography and Marthand K Venkatesh is the Editor of the movie.

The coronavirus pandemic has made everyone tense and the situation before corona and after corona is completely different. Earlier, we have rarely seen people wearing masks but now stepping out without masks is a big no-no. Maintaining social distancing is a must and everyone has to follow strict rules so as to stay away from the coronavirus.