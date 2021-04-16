Here's Your Chance To Act With Puneeth Rajkumar in KGF Banner Film

Sandalwood power star Puneeth Rajkumar will be doing one more movie under the Hombale film's banner. As per reports Pawan Kumar of Lucia, and U Turn fame will be directing this movie which will be bankrolled by Vijay Kiragandur.

For the diehard fans of Puneeth Rajkumar, the director has an interesting announcement about this project. Director Pawan Kumar has offered chances for people who desire to become a part of the director's team of this movie, but for that, they have to win a competition to bag the role.

The director who has posted a video on Facebook and explained the procedure to follow.

" Those who want to be a part of this project with me and Puneet Rajkumar's combination, they have to make a 10-minute short movie about the imposition of Hindi or any other language and send it to us. Since it is Corona time without going outside, make a creative video using the minimum resource. We are going to select totally about eight short movies. The teams who make the first four best short movies will become a part of our team. The rest of the four short movies will get prize money of 25,000 rupees each, he announced. Pawan Kumar also gave that the address to which the short movie has to be sent. The final announcement will be on April 28 through a video like this. The director has further said that the subject should be related to Kannada only and whoever performs well in acting, music, or cinematography may be considered for this project team. Pavan Kumar and some others had earlier produced a few short movies about opposing the imposition of Hindi and had posted them on his FUC Website. Some short movies are available even today.

