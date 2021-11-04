Here's Why Vijay Sethupathi Team Attacked at Bengaluru Airport

Following a fight with a co-passenger during the flight, popular Tamil actor Vijay Sethupathi and another actor were attacked at Bengaluru International Airport last night. The video of the attack has gone viral on social media platforms.

In the video, Vijay Sethupathi and his crew are seen walking towards the exit in Bengaluru International Airport after getting off the flight in a video recorded during the attack on the actor.

An unidentified man attacked the actor, who was walking with his colleague Maha Gandhi. The man was seen being held by Sethupathi's staff and whisked away from the actor. The security dealt with the situation and helped stop the attacker. The incident clearly shook the actor. Following the unexpected attack, his team was seen directing him away from the attacker.

According to reports, Vijay Sethupathi and actor Maha Gandhi were on the same flight when the latter got into an incident with a fellow passenger. An ugly fight broke out at the departure area as a result of the argument. There was no police report filed since the passenger and the Tamil actor settled the dispute among themselves following the brawl.