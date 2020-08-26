One cannot deny the fact Junior NTR is one of the most talented actors in Tollywood. He has earned a huge fan following across the globe. His fans are always excited to know what’s in store for them. A few days back, Jr NTR has announced his next project with Trivikram Srinivas. According to sources, Ayinanu Poyi Hastinaku title was registered at the Film Chamber by Haarika Hassine Creations. It is said to be Trivikram-NTR’s forthcoming movie title.

The reports suggest that it is to be a political entertainer which is giving wrong ideas to public. Now, Trivikram has decided to change the title of the film, as per sources. The makers are considering a new title and they are looking forward for an appropriate time to announce it officially.

Trivikram is giving the final touch to the script. On the other hand, he is waiting for Jr NTR to come on board. Jr NTR is likely to join in the sets sometime in the second half of 2021.

It’s known fact that Jr NTR has been occupied with ‘RRR’ and it will take few more months to complete his shoot. Jr NTR will move on to other projects only after the completion of ‘RRR’ because it is highly awaited film of the year. The entire nation has been waiting for this much anticipated film.

‘RRR’ is based on the life of Telugu freedom fighters, Alluri Seetharama Raju and Komaram Bheem. It features Jr NTR, Ram Charan, Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn, Allison Doody, Olivia Morris, Ray Stevenson and Samuthirakani in important roles.