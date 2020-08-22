Young Tiger Junior NTR is one of the most dedicated and hardworking actors in Tollywood. He shares a good rapport with the director Trivikram Srinivas. The duo's last outing was 'Aravinda Samantha Veera Raghava' and it turned out as a blockbuster.

It is all known knowledge that Trivikram and Jr NTR have joined their hands together for #NTR30 and it is likely to go on floors sometime in 2021. It has been more than six months, the shootings of the films have been halted due to spiking COVID-19 cases in India.

So, it would take time for Jr NTR to finish his portion of shooting in the film ‘RRR’. There’s no clue when Jr NTR will join the sets of Trivikram's film. The latest reports reveal that Jr NTR who is believed to have taken advance for Trivikram's yet to launch film seems to have returned the advance amount of #NTR30 project.

Sources say that Jr NTR has taken Rs 8 crore as an advance amount for the project, and there’s no light when the film will start. So, Jr NTR decided to return the amount to the filmmaker.

Meanwhile, Jr NTR will be seen playing the role of Komaram Bheem in the most anticipated film ‘RRR’ under the direction of Rajamouli. For the first time, Jr NTR is going to share screen space with his dearest friend Ram Charan.

It marks the fourth collaboration of Jr NTR with Rajamouli after ’Student No.1’, ‘Simhadri’, and Yamadonga. Apart from Jr NTR, ‘RRR’ also featured Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgan, and other Hollywood actors will be seen in prominent roles. Watch this space for more updates.