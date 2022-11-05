Here's Why Geetu Royal Was Eliminated From Bigg Boss Telugu 6

Hey, Bigg Boss Telugu season 6 viewers, here we have some shocking news for you about this week's elimination.

As per social media sources, Geetu Royal is eliminated from the Bigg Boss Telugu 6 house. BBT6 Viewers had predicted that Geetu Royal would be out in this week's elimination after her fight with Bala Aditya over a lighter.

Bigg Boss Telugu 6 viewers tagged and trolled her for rude behavior and attitude towards Bala Aditya and Adi Reddy on social media platforms.

Netizens say that if the rumour of Geetu's elimination is true then the reason for her elimination is her unnecessary arguments with Revanth, Adi Reddy, and Bala Aditya.

At the beginning of the season, Bigg Boss Telugu 6 viewers predicted Geetu would reach the grand finale. Initially, Geetu impressed the audience with her mind play and grew her following. But after Geetu's attitude in the last week and this week's task, her popularity dipped and so did her vote percentage.

On the other hand, there is speculation that Bigg Boss Telugu 6 makers are planning for a secret room. As we said, Sri Satya and Geetu Royal are in the danger zone, so one of them might enter the secret room while the other could be shown the door.

According to the audience, there is a high chance for Geetu to be sent to the secret room.

Also Read: Geetu Royal Eliminated From Bigg Boss Telugu 6