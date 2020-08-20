Megastar Chiranjeevi is one of the most experienced actors who has been ruling the Telugu film industry for a few decades. There is no doubt Chiranjeevi knows the pulse of the audience. Just two days are left for Megastar Chiranjeevi to ring in his birthday. Recently, the makers of his upcoming film ‘Acharya’ promised that they would be releasing the first look and motion poster on the occasion of his birthday, as a treat to his fans and audience.



If reports are to go anything by, captain of the ship Koratala Siva had planned to unveil the teaser but Chiranjeevi is believed to have declined his proposal. It is learnt that Chiranjeevi is believed to have said that it will be too early to release the teaser, and will release it on any festival as there are a few occasions lined up.

This is how Chiranjeevi convinced Kortala Siva in releasing the first look poster for his birthday. Still, it is not officially confirmed from the makers end if Chiranjeevi really rejected Koratala Siva's proposal. An official confirmation is expected out to be soon.

Kajal Aggarwal is going to play a female lead alongside Chiranjeevi in the film and this is the duo's second-time collaboration after Khaidi No 150. Chiranjeevi's son Ram Charan will be seen in a guest appearance.

The film is jointly produced by Ram Charan and Niranjan Reddy.