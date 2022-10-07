Here's Proof That Vijay Deverakonda-Rashmika Mandanna Have Patched Up

Youth sensations Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika are one of the hottest jodis in Tollywood. The duo has worked together in Geetha Govindam and Dear Comrade. Rumours were rife that Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika had broken up. This came after Karan Johar stated on his show, Koffee With Karan that Deverakonda was officially single. But now, it appears, the love birds have kissed and made up. They were seen jetting off to the Maldives from an airport in Mumbai. The duo was spotted at the airport on the way to the Maldives. Rashmika looked good in her airport look.

Take a look at the pictures:

Rashmika's Goodbye was released in theatres and the film has earned mixed reviews from the audience. The film features Amitabh Bachchan in the lead role. Rashmika's Bollywood debut with Goodbye didn't leave a huge impact on the audience. Coming to Deverakonda, he was last seen in Liger. The film failed to create magic at the box office.

Maldives calling!✈️#RashmikaMandanna and #VijayDeverakonda were snapped leaving for the Maldives at the airport. pic.twitter.com/r6eCdqTCeU — Filmfare (@filmfare) October 7, 2022