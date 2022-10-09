Here's Proof That Rashmika-Deverakonda Are Together!

Rashmika Mandanna, who was recently seen flying out of Mumbai, has released her first photo from her holiday. The Goodbye actress, who recently appeared on Salman Khan's TV reality show—Bigg Boss 16, uploaded a selfie while posing for a camera on her Instagram Stories. Rashmika is seen sitting in front of the water in a white and orange flowery outfit in the picture. She photographed herself in front of a sliding glass door. The backdrop includes blue seas and a cloud-dotted sky.

She wrote, "Hi loves." Taking to Twitter, her fans said that it was Maldives. A person wrote, "I think it is the Maldives. Am I right @iamRashmika. Hope you are not alone. I saw that airport video. Looks like You were in a Rash to meet Mika. #RashmikaMandanna Joking. Enjoy. Have a nice weekend."

As per social media analysis, Liger actor Vijay Deverakonda had made his way to the airport just a few minutes before Rashmika. Speculations were doing rounds that the duo is dating. After Rashmika posted her Maldives photo with black shades, fans are confirming they are living together as Vijay Devarkonda's airport shades and Rashmika's Maldives shades match. Soon enough, VIROSH started trending on social media.

What's your analysis, guys? Let us know in the comments.