Here's Lalit Modi's Reaction To Trolls On His Relationship With Sushmita Sen

Recently, Lalit Modi and Sushmita Sen made their relationship official on social media. Lalit Modi uploaded a couple of pictures of both of them on his Twitter and made it clear that they are just dating and haven't tied the knot. His post read, “Just back in London after a whirling global tour #maldives #sardinia with the families - not to mention my better looking partner Sushmita Sen - a new beginning a new life finally. Over the moon. In love does not mean marriage. Yet. But one that that one that by God’s grace will happen. I just announced that we are together”.

After the news of Lalit Modi and Sushmita Sen's relationship broke out, many netizens started trolling them. Lalit Modi reacted to the trolls targeting him and Sushmita Sen. He questioned why is the media so obsessed about trolling him apparently for wrongly tagging. Here is the Instagram post by Lalit Modi.

Lalit Modi was earlier married to Minal Sagrani and they had two children together - son Ruchir and daughter Aliya. He is also a stepfather to Karima Sagrani, from Minal's first marriage. Minal Sagrani died of cancer in 2018.

Coming to Sushmita Sen, she is a mother of two adopted daughters Renee and Alisah.

On the professional front, Sushmita Sen will be next seen in Disney+ Hotstar's upcoming crime thriller series "Aarya Season 3".