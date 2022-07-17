Here's Anushka Shetty's Latest Instagram Photo!

Tollywood beauty Anushka Shetty is a name that needs no introduction. She is one of the persons who keeps her personal life private. But at times, she shares some important posts on her Instagram. Here is the latest Instagram Post of Anushka Shetty. She shared a photo of herself. Within a very few hours, the photo is going viral.

Anushka's last post on Instagram was wishing the team Liger. Sharing the post, she wrote, "Wishing team liger all the very very best…wishing this movie to reach out to every heart out there. Puri Jagannath garu looking forward to ur magic, vijay wish u only the best… u out do urself each time. Charmee to many many stories to be told, Karan johar ji Thank u for always being part of beautiful stories to be told always… all the very best to every single actor, technician… cheers team."

Vijay Deverakonda is seen as the male lead in the movie, Liger helmed by Puri Jagannadh. Shot simultaneously in Hindi and Telugu languages, the film is co-produced by Karan Johar and Charmme Kaur. Vijay Deverakonda is seen as an MMA fighter boxer alongside Ananya Panday, Ronit Roy, and Ramya Krishna in key roles. American boxer Mike Tyson plays an extended cameo, thus making his acting debut in Indian cinema.

On the professional front, Anushka Shetty was last seen in the movie, Nishabadham. Now, rumours are doing the rounds that Anushka will be seen in the Malayalam film ‘Ottakkomban’. However, official information is awaited.

