Here's Your Chance To Celebrate Deepavali With Allu Arjun: Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo On Diwali

Diwali the festival of lights is around the corner. During this coronavirus lockdown, the festival is going to be celebrated in a different way. Going out is a big no, so celebrate the festival by sitting at home and spend some quality time with your family members. Watch some movies along with your family in the evening time. Now, the interesting news is that Allu Arjun's Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo is all set to premiere on Gemini TV on November 14th at 6:30 PM.

After taking a break for a couple of years, Allu Arjun has joined his hands with 'Wizard of Words', Trivikram for the film, Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo. The action drama was jointly produced by Allu Aravind and S. Radha Krishna under their banners Geetha Arts and Haarika & Hassine Creations. Allu Arjun and Pooja Hegde acted in the lead roles whereas Tabu, Jayaram, Sushanth, Navdeep, Nivetha Pethuraj, Samuthirakani, Murali Sharma, Rajendra Prasad, Sunil, Sachin Khedekar, and Harsha Vardhan acted in the important roles. SS Thaman is the music director of the movie, while cinematography and editing were handled by P. S. Vinod and Naveen Nooli, respectively.

Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo was released in theatres on 12th January 2020 on the occasion of Sankranti. The film turned out as the blockbuster and it ended up as one of the highest-grossing Telugu films of the year 2020.

Allu Arjun, Pooja Hegde and other actors in the film lived in their roles. Coming to music, SS Thaman gave wonderful music, each and every song is a hit.