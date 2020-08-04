Rangasthalam is a one film that put Ram Charan in an entirely different league and raised director Sukumar’s stock in the industry by many notches. Since the time the film became a smash hit, Ram Charan fans have been yearning for the repeat of this winning combination with Sukumar. As if their prayers were heard and answered, latest reports indicate a strong possibility of Sukumar directing Ram Charan again after his film Pushpa with Allu Arjun.

Interestingly, if this one works, then it will be a project, not by design but due to no other option for both of them. Here is how! All Tollywood top stars including Mahesh Babu, Jr NTR, Prabhas and Allu Arjun have announced their next projects with various directors. This makes it highly impossible for Sukumar to work with any of these big stars in the near future as their projects are locked.

Against this backdrop, Sukumar is left with only two options, as sources suggest. He will have to patiently wait for all the big stars to complete their projects before he could sign one of them for his film. Or else, make use of this time by working with Ram Charan, who surprisingly hasn’t finalized his next project after RRR. Grapevine has it that Sukumar is tilting more towards the second option – to collaborate with Ram Charan after Pushpa.

There are high chances for this combo to recreate the Rangsthalam magic once again on the silver screen. It’s a proposition that appears faintly on the horizon as of now. It’s all left to the Mega Power Star and the creative director to throw more light on this speculated prospect with an official announcement.

Ram Charan is currently locked with SS Rajamouli’s ‘RRR’. This is his second time he is collaborating with Rajamouli after their blockbuster hit ‘Magadheera’.