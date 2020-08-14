Ace filmmaker Prashanth Neel is making headlines for many reasons. Ever since KGF became a smash hit, we are hearing a lot of theories about Prashanth Neel gearing up for Telugu debut. He is eyeing to work with Tollywood top actors like Jr NTR and Prabhas.

Recently, there were reports stating that Prashanth Neel would be working with Jr NTR and it will be producing under the banner 'Mythri Movie makers'. On the other hand, there was also a buzz that Prashanth Neel will be soon making a movie with Baahubali star Prabhas.

The latest buzz is to believe that it is not Jr NTR or Prabhas, Prashanth Neel is all set to work with Ram Charan. According to the reports, Jr NTR and Prabhas are occupied with a slew of projects. Prashanth Neel doesn’t want to waste his time by waiting for Prabhas and NTR. Reports say that Prashant Neel is wishing to work with Ram Charan during this gap. Before drawing into conclusions, let's wait for an official word from the horse mouth.

Ram Charan was occupied with ‘RRR’ and he hasn’t announced his next project details. Ideally, Ram Charan wouldn’t mind signing a movie with Prashanth Neel, If KGF filmmakers come up with the script. Watch this space for more updates.