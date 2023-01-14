Here is the Truth About Rakhi and Adil's Marriage

Rakhi Sawant always manages to be in the headlines for some other reason. Rakhi gave a surprise to her fans by posting her marriage photos and videos his boyfriend Adil Khan Durrani. After Rakhi and Adil’s photo of them holding their marriage certificate went viral, Rakhi officially posted the image on her Instagram, confirming the marriage. First, Adil denied marrying Rakhi. Later, he accepted and posed with her for the paparazzi.

In the recent interview, when Adil was asked whether his family members accepted the marriage, he said, "Woh process ab bhi chal rahi hai" (it is an ongoing process). It will take some time." He stated that, while his family is aware of his relationship, convincing them takes time. Adil answered casually when asked about Rakhi's claim that the couple is married, and he is still denying it. "Wherever there is Rakhi, there is controversy," he said. Rakhi Sawant informed the media that Adil hasn't talked to her since she posted photos and videos from their low-key Nikah ceremony in May of last year. Rakhi stated that Adil had requested her to keep the marriage a secret for at least a year since it would be difficult for him to find a groom for his sister.

"I stayed silent for 7-8 months, and went to the Bigg Boss Marathi show, but, after coming out of the Bigg Boss house I saw something that was beyond my limit of tolerance. I was terrified. Woh cases nahi hone chahiye jo aaj kal bahot saare ho rahe hain. Samaj rahe ho? Mujhe nahi pata Adil kyu deny kar raha hai (You must be aware of such cases. You are understanding, right? I don’t know why Adil is denying)" Rakhi said.