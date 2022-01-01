Here’s Why Shanmukh-Deepthi Broke Up

Deepthi Sunaina and Shanmukh Jaswanth are making the headlines for multiple reasons. The duo has featured in a couple of web series.

They have also earned a huge fan following for their acting chops. There are several fan pages dedicated to Shannu-Deepthi. Last night, everyone were busy in celebrating the new year.

Deepthi Sunaina decided to start new life this year. She has announced that she is parting ways with Shannu and has officially broken up with Shanmukh for unknown reasons.

Rumors are doing the rounds that Bigg Boss Telugu 5 contestant Siri could be the reason for Deepthi to part ways with Shannu. Deepthi supported Shanmukh a lot when the latter was in the Bigg Boss house.

Deepthi is obviously hurt with Shannu and Siri’s relationship and that’s primarily the reason why she decided to move on, as per the buzz.