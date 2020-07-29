While industry was forced into a cocoon by the coronavirus scare, maverick director Ram Gopal Varma was perhaps the only one who has released a handful of films amid lockdown. Naturally, all of them became the talk of the town. Recently, he released his latest flick ‘Power star’ on July 25 on his own OTT platform.

Despite all the hype and controversies that preceded the release, the film received mixed response from the audiences. The film is perfectly in sync with RGV recent trend of film-making – making fictional films on the true-life stories of some celebrities.

Power Star too was a fictional story, as claimed by the maverick director. But it is anybody’s guess that the film is a conscious attempt to take a dig at Power Star and Jana Sena Party chief Pawan Kalyan. Though, there wasn’t an overwhelming response to the film, it is being said that there are a good number of people who have watched it on the OTT platform.

Now, everyone is curious to know if RGV ended up making any money? If so, how much? If industry sources are to be believed, the film has crossed the safe zone to enter the profit zone and is said to have earned approximately Rs 2 crore. An official confirmation regarding the news is awaited.