Falling in love is easy but the most difficult part is to stay in love. Television actor Sanjeeda Shaikh married her long time boyfriend in 2012. The 'Nach Baliye 3' winning Jodi is the cutest couple in the TV industry.

On Sunday, Aamir Ali took to his Instagram and shared the first pictures of his and Sanjeeda Shaik's daughter's photos. Ayra Ali, the little munchkin turned one on Sunday. In the images, one could see Ayra Alia in her father's arms. She was reportedly born through surrogacy. Earlier, there were many rumours of Sanjeeda and Aamir's separation and it was also said that they were living separately. But, the two small screen actors never admitted it.

Aamir Ali shared the first glimpse of his little angel, Ayra Ali. She was born on August 30, 2019. The actor captioned his post as, "Didn’t know how angel looks like until I saw her exactly a year back... My Lil girl from heaven had come down to earth... Didn’t believe in love at first sight, until I saw her the first time... So much has happened this one year, my Chota sa jaan kept me strong n going... My love, My jaan completes 1 year... Ayra Ali." Here is the post.

Several celebs including Mouni Roy, Aamna Sharif, Arjun Bijlani, Karishma Tanna, Remo D'Souza dropped comments on the post. Mouni wrote, "Omgggggggg .... congratulations.... all my love and blessings to the lil one... touchwood." Aamna aka Komolika commented, "happy bday my little ayraa." Sonal Chauhan wrote, "Omg 1 year already. God bless little angel'.

On the career front, Sanjeeda was last seen on ‘Love Ka Hai Intezaar’ while Aamir acted in a full-fledged role in Colors Rishtey's ‘Navrangi Re’. Sanjeeda will be next seen in 'Taish' opposite Harshvardhan Rane.