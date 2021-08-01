Here Is The First Look Of Bigg Boss Telugu 5

Everyone is eagerly waiting for the Bigg Boss Telugu Season 5, isn't it? A big yes. Not only fans of Bigg Boss but also others are waiting for the controversial show. According to the reports, the show is going to start on September 5th. Today, on the occasion of Friendship Day, the makers of the show, Bigg Boss Telugu 5 have come up with a promo. Here is the promo, just give a look at it.

Checkout the aMAZEing first look of #BiggBossTelugu5 logo. We are coming soon!! pic.twitter.com/GDwo8QAZYz — starmaa (@StarMaa) August 1, 2021