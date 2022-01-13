Here Are Four Fabulous Reasons Why You Must Watch ‘Crushed’ For Free On Amazon Minitv

School life is one of the most cherished times of our lives, full of fun, love, friendships, and innocence. Everyone remembers the stories from their high school with their heart full of emotions. If someone wants to go back in time and relive all those precious moments again, then they must watch the new series ‘Crushed’ for free released on Amazon miniTV on the Amazon shopping app. Created by Dice Media (Pocket Aces), the coming-of-age drama is a story of two sidekicks as they experience love for the very first time. Here we list down the reasons why you must watch ‘Crushed’ and relive your school memories all over again.

Very Relatable Storyline - Set in the Hindi heartland of Lucknow, Crushed is a coming-of-age comedy-drama that revolves around two sidekicks named Aadhya Mathur and Samvidhan Sharma. The storyline is very relatable as it showcases the amazing school life and how these two sidekicks experience love for the very first time. It will take you back in time and you can relive your good old school days while watching the series.

Great performances - The series features an ensemble cast that includes talented actors like Rudraksh Jaiswal, Aadhya Anand, Urvi Singh, Naman Jain, Arjun Deswal, and Anupriya Caroli. Each of the actors have performed really well and played their particular characters with utmost finesse and perfection.

A High School Romance that you will love - Crushed is a heartwarming story of two students and how they fall in love with each other. The series depicts the story of two sidekicks who fall in love with each other for the very first time in High school. Crushed showcases very sweet and lovely moments when someone is crushing on someone, started liking somebody, and feel the emotion of love. With each one of us having gone through the same, watching this story will take absolutely no time to bring a smile to our face.

Slick direction- Directors Heena Dsouza and Mandar Kurundkar have depicted this sweet story of high school drama with utmost conviction. The engaging storyline and gripping narrative of the series prove that how focused the makers were and how well they have directed the series with perfection.

‘Crushed’ is streaming now on Amazon miniTV on Amazon Shopping App for free.