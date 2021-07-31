Here Are 5 Fantastic Movies That You Should Watch With Your BFFs This Friendship Day

It’s going to be an awesome August right from the word go as the month starts with a day to chill with our pals who we just can’t do with. Yes, we’re talking about Friendship Day. If you’re looking for a way to celebrate the bond with your besties, what better way than to watch a movie based on friendship. Don’t worry about looking for a list as we’ve sorted you out giving you this list of 5 movies. So sit back, hit the play button, and celebrate your No.1 Yaari with your friends.

Tom & Jerry (Amazon Prime Video)

Tom and Jerry is an evergreen story that will never fade away because it never stops making us laugh. Tom and Jerry beautifully portray the love-hate relationship that friends have. You can’t live with them, neither can you live without them. Filled with hilarious moments featuring a duo that we just adore, the movie is all about fights, liveliness, and an undying companionship between the two, which is a mirror image to the friendships that we have. So, if you are looking to relive your childhood with your friends, this is your go-to movie.

Queen (Netflix)

If you are looking for a movie, which talks about friends helping the protagonist set out on a path to self-discovery, then this is your destination. Queen is a beautiful movie that is definitely going to satisfy your soul and make you cherish the friends you have. Directed by Vikas Bahl starring Kangana Ranaut, Rajkummar Rao, Lisa Hayden, Mish Boyko, and Jeffery Ho, this film is really the rani of Indian cinema.

Rock On (Amazon Prime Video)

If you and your friends are music lovers, then Rock On is the perfect choice for Friendship’s Day. A story about 4 friends who were best friends forever but now see their friendship fade away only for it to rekindle when they meet at a party. Rock On will make you tap your feet when you hear any track of this movie. The on-point dialogue delivery, phenomenal acting by Farhan Akhtar, Arjun Rampal, Purab Kohli, Luke Kenny, Prachi Desai, and Shahana Goswami is one that you can’t afford to miss.

Otherhood (Netflix)

This is a movie about three mothers (who are best friends) planning to go on a trip to visit their kids. They plan this trip because they don't feel like a ‘mother’ anymore but the ‘other’ in their kids' lives. Through the visit to a new city, they not only discover some new secrets about their kids but their lost friendship as well.

Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety (Amazon Prime Video)

Are you one of the people who is always protective about his friend and will go to any length to defend them? Then you will relate to Sonu (Kartik Aaryan) who with all his mind, body, heart, and soul is a protective best friend of Sonu (Sunny Singh). This film is full of drama, with great soundtracks and witty dialogues. So, watch this movie with your BFF and sing tera yaar hu mein together.