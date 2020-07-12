Marriage stories of film stars have always kept audiences hooked. No wonder, such stories enjoy high readerships. We have always loved to read or watch the marriage story of our favourite movie star. From Allu Arjun and Sneha to Mahesh Babu and Namrata, their relationships have set goals and fans can't stop drooling and get all aww when they post pictures together.

But, equally it is heart-breaking to read stories of our favourite couples, calling it quits. In the South Indian film industry, there are many couples who have divorced and have ended their long-term marriages. Some have also called off their marriages post their engagements.

Here are some such heart-breaking stories:

Rashmika Mandanna-Rakshit Shetty

Rakshit Shetty and Rashmika Mandanna broke their engagement (2017) in just a year in 2018 and parted ways. Rashmika said that she fell in love with Rakshit while shooting for Kannada movie 'Kirik Party' which was her debut film. After that, they had engaged and planned to get married in two years. However, Rashmika said that she called it quits as she couldn't do justice to marriage and her films together and said that she has deep respect for Rakshit.

During a Chennai press conference when Rakshit was asked about the break up, he said that there is life beyond love and life is the greatest gift. He said one has to learn to handle the small hiccups and move on in life. He also said that he understood Rashmika's big dreams and wished her luck for her career.

Trisha-Varun Manian

After her break up with Tollywood star Rana Daggubati, Trisha got engaged to entrepreneur and film producer Varun Manian in early 2015. However, in May 2015, she announced that she had called off her engagement. According to entertainment reports, the reason behind the parting ways was that Varun wanted her to give up her film career after the marriage.

Akhil Akkineni-Shriya Bhupal

Just months after their engagement, Nagarjuna's son Akhil Akkineni and Shriya Bhupal ended their relationship. Their big wedding was planned in Italy. The two got engaged on December 9, 2017 and were going to get married in a few months. However, things were not all well and reportedly, the two had a raging fight at Hyderabad airport. After that, news broke that the marriage was called off. Shriya, granddaughter of business tycoon GVK Reddy is now married to entrepreneur Anindith Reddy.

Manchu Manoj-Pranathi Reddy

Manchu Manoj and Pranathi Reddy's marriage only lasted for four years after which both the couple separated. The 'Current Theega' actor Manchu Manoj announced his separation from his wife Pranathi Reddy in October 2019. In a long post on Twitter, he opened up on his divorce and absence from the film industry. "We had our differences and went through a lot of pain and after much introspection use decided to have our separate lives going forward," he had said. "We always were and are two individuals who have all the respect and care towards each other," he added.

Prabhu Deva-Nayanthara

After a three-and-a-half-year-old relationship, South Indian superstar Nayanthara had broken up with actor Prabhu Deva. The break up was a much talked affair. Prabhu Deva had left his wife Latha to be with Nayanthara. Nayanthara had said that the break up came as a shock to her and she claimed she gave 100 per cent to the relationship. However, she has moved on and is currently in a relationship with Tamil director Vignesh Shivan for the past five years.

Soundarya Rajinikanth and Ashwin Ramkumar

Actor and daughter of superstar Rajnikanth, Soundarya Rajinikanth and Ashwin Ramkumar got divorced in 2017. The two are parents to four-year-old son, Ved. Through her official Twitter page, Soundarya had earlier said that the separation was due to irreconcilable differences.

Amala Paul- A.L Vijay

Amala Paul and AL Vijay's divorce in 2017 came across as a shock to everyone in the industry. Vijay in a detailed statement, revealed that he had to part ways with her because of trust issues. However, AL Vijay later got married to Aishwarya in July 2019 in a grand wedding. Amala Paul wished her ex-husband a happy married life and stated, "Vijay is a very sweet man. A fantastic human. I wholeheartedly wish him a happy married life and wish the couple lots of babies."