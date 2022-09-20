Post the release of Vijay Deverakonda’s much-hyped film Liger’s release which had Ananya Pandey and former heavyweight boxing champion Mike Tyson in a cameo role, the boxer was seen getting around in a wheelchair in the US. This led to speculations about Mike Tyson’s health. Apart from the airport video, there were other pictures of him walking with a stick.

Mike Tyson in a conversation with Newsmax explained why he has to use the wheelchair and what his condition was.

"I have sciatica every now and then, it flares up. When it flares up, I can’t even talk.Thank God it’s the only health problem I have. I’m splendid now," he said while explaining his health issue.

Sciatica is a common condition that manifests in the body as shooting pain in the sciatic nerve, which can run from the lower back all the way down the feet. Boxers undergo tremendous pressure and injuries during their careers leading to neurological problems. Boxing legend Muhammed Ali died at the age of 74, decades after developing the degenerative brain disease Parkinson's.

Tyson retired from professional boxing in 2005 due to a back issue, and also suffered a knee injury in his career. There was another report that Mike Tyson didn't remember anything about the movie Liger which was shot in Las Vegas during a podcast. He makes no reference of him acting in the movie for which he was reportedly paid RS 25 Crores for a small cameo.

