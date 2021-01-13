The teaser of KGF chapter 2 which was released on the eve of 'Rocking Star' Yash's birthday is viewed by millions and created a unique record. The whole of cinema industry is stunned after seeing the response for the teaser.

The Kannidagas are on cloud nine after a teaser from a kannada movie created such a sensation at the international level. Teaser is receiving appreciations from all the corners. But on the other hand 'Health and Family welfare' department has issued a notice in this connection to the actor Yash. The teaser has a scene where Yash lights up a cigarette with a gun.

As per the statutory requirement, it is mandatory to display a warning on the screen with the caption "Smoking is injurious to health". But the teaser doesn't display the message. This violates the rule 2003, of section 5 under the prohibition order pertaining to cigarette and tobacco products. Since it promotes smoking, the authorities have been instructed the team to remove the scene from the teaser as it is passing a negative message. Meanwhile, this particular scene has gone viral on social media and fans of Yash are sharing the screenshots of the scene. Many have even objected this scene.