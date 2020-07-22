HYDERABAD: Young Tiger Jr NTR's son Nandamuri Abhay Ram is celebrating his birthday today (July 22nd). Wishes have been pouring in for the little munchkin and the hashtag #HBDNandamuriAbhayRam is trending on Twitter.

Jr NTR and Lakshmi Pranathi got married on 5th May, 2011. The couple was blessed with two sons, Abhay Ram and Bhargava Ram in the years 2014 and 2018 respectively. The fans are sharing birthday posters and various other photos of Abhay Ram on their pages. Here are some of the tweets.

The 'Aravinda Sametha' hero likes to keep his personal life private. In an interview, he asserted that 'Pranathi found it difficult to adjust to him in the early months of marriage and she is a major influence in his life.'

Tarak also said that "After Abhay Ram's entry into my life, the way I saw at my career and my general outlook towards life changed. We keep thinking of what others feel when we do something. I was meant to be an actor and I realised that only after my son was born. I haven't been fully genuine in what I've been doing. The best thing after my son is my work and he taught me to be genuine."

On the professional front, Jr. NTR will be seen in the film, RRR directed by filmmaker SS Rajamouli. Ram Charan and Tarak will be seen together in the grand celluloid. The flick is being made on a huge budget and it is going to be a fictitious tale.

Reports claim that the KGF director, Prashanth Neel has narrated the script to Tollywood Young Tiger NTR and the actor got impressed with the story line. It is noted that the KGF director is keen on doing a Telugu film after KGF: Chapter 2.