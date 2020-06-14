HYDERABAD: Tollywood Young Tiger's son, Bhargava Ram turns a year older on June 14th. The #HBDBhargavaRam is trending online and the Nandamuri fans have been wishing the little munchkin all over the social media. Jr NTR and Lakshmi Pranathi got married on 5th May, 2011. The couple was blessed with two sons, Abhay Ram and Bhargava Ram in the years 2014 and 2018 respectively. Jr NTR likes to keep his personal life private. The 'Aravinda Sametha' hero said that, 'Pranathi found it difficult to adjust to him in the early months of marriage and she is a major influence in his life."

In an interview, Jr NTR said that, "After Abhay Ram's entry into my life, the way I saw at my career and my general outlook towards life changed. We keep thinking of what others feel when we do something. I was meant to be an actor and I realised that only after my son was born. I haven't been fully genuine in what I've been doing. The best thing after my son is my work and he taught me to be genuine."

On the occasion of Abhay Ram's first birthday, Tarak has shared a couple of photos on his social media accounts and now fans are eagerly waiting for the photos of 'Bhargava Ram'. Here are a few adorable photos of Jr. NTR's family.

On the professional front, Jr NTR will be next seen in SS Rajamouli's magnum opus, RRR. Jr NTR and Rajamouli share a very cool bond and they love each other to the core. For the first time, Jr NTR and Ram Charan are going to share screen space with each other for the grand celluloid, RRR. Jr NTR will be seen in the role of a freedom fighter Komaram Bheem in the movie. Sources say that Tarak will be seen in a dual role in the flick. After RRR, it is learned thar Jr NTR is going to join his hands with Trivikram.