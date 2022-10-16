HBD Rockstar Anirudh, Say Netizens on Twitter
Indian music Composer Anirudh Ravichander is celebrating his 32nd birthday today, October 16. Since morning, Celebrities and fans are wishing him on social media platforms. Anirudh Ravichander's Megham Karukatha song from the Thiru movie was a recent blockbuster song.
So far Anirudh Ravichander has received five Vijay Awards, six Edison Awards, two Filmfare Awards, nine SIIMA Awards, and two Filmfare Awards. His first song, "Why This Kolaveri Di," was written for the 2012 movie 3, and it became an instant hit, with over 300 million views on YouTube.
Though he is a Kollywood music director, he composed heartfelt songs in Telugu too.
Here are the top songs in Telugu:
Hoyana Hoyana - Gang Leader
Emannavoo – Nava Manmadhudu
Kollagottey – Remo
Galli Vaaluga – Agnyaathavaasi
Po Pove Yekantham – Raghuvaran B Tech
Pataas Pilla – DJ Tillu
Adhento Gani Vunnapaatuga – Jersey
Master Coming- Master
Massu Maranam – Peta
Here are fans tweets:
Wishing the Super-Hit Rockstar @anirudhofficial, a Very Happy Birthday 🔥🔥#HBDRockstar #Anirudh #HappyBirthdayAnirudh #KRNNNETWORKHBD #KRNNNETWORK | pic.twitter.com/5MeOXKYec1
— Krn Network (@krnnetwork) October 16, 2022
Happy Birthday 🥂
RockStar ⭐ @anirudhofficial
DnA⚡ combo never disappointes
That energyy ⚡❤️#HappyBirthdayAnirudh @dhanushkraja #Vaathi pic.twitter.com/MrGVt0WPkP
— A N B U (@Anbu_offcl) October 16, 2022
Happy Birthday to @anirudhofficial from #ThalapathyVijay fans!#HBDRockstarAnirudh #HappyBirthdayAnirudh #AnirudhRavichander #Thalapathy #Vijay #Kaththi #Master #Beast @actorvijay pic.twitter.com/Q50VizP0Zo
— Ilakk (@iam_ilakk) October 16, 2022
Happy Birthday dear Rock star @anirudhofficial 🎸brother, wishing have continue the power-packed music albums 🔥🤝☺.#HBDRockstarAnirudh #HappyBirthdayAnirudh pic.twitter.com/9Lc5CWQAFM
— Vickey Vijay (@Vickey_Vijay_22) October 16, 2022
Wish a very happy birthday to my dear ‘RockStar’ @anirudhofficial 🌟
Copyright holder of nan adicha 10 per um Don-u nga dhan dialogue 🔥#HBDAnirudh #HappyBirthdayAnirudh pic.twitter.com/yQsxhE713w
— Vignesh (@Akvicky_2) October 16, 2022