HBD Rockstar Anirudh, Say Netizens on Twitter

Indian music Composer Anirudh Ravichander is celebrating his 32nd birthday today, October 16. Since morning, Celebrities and fans are wishing him on social media platforms. Anirudh Ravichander's Megham Karukatha song from the Thiru movie was a recent blockbuster song.

So far Anirudh Ravichander has received five Vijay Awards, six Edison Awards, two Filmfare Awards, nine SIIMA Awards, and two Filmfare Awards. His first song, "Why This Kolaveri Di," was written for the 2012 movie 3, and it became an instant hit, with over 300 million views on YouTube.

Though he is a Kollywood music director, he composed heartfelt songs in Telugu too.

Here are the top songs in Telugu:

Hoyana Hoyana - Gang Leader

Emannavoo – Nava Manmadhudu

Kollagottey – Remo

Galli Vaaluga – Agnyaathavaasi

Po Pove Yekantham – Raghuvaran B Tech

Pataas Pilla – DJ Tillu

Adhento Gani Vunnapaatuga – Jersey

Master Coming- Master

Massu Maranam – Peta

Here are fans tweets:

Wishing the Super-Hit Rockstar @anirudhofficial, a Very Happy Birthday 🔥🔥#HBDRockstar #Anirudh #HappyBirthdayAnirudh #KRNNNETWORKHBD #KRNNNETWORK | pic.twitter.com/5MeOXKYec1

— Krn Network (@krnnetwork) October 16, 2022

Also Read: Nandamuri Balakrishna- Gopichand Malineni Movie Title Reveal On This Date