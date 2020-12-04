HBD Renu Desai: Pawan Kalyan Fans Still Love Badri Girl, Here's Why

Tollywood actress Renu Desai is celebrating her birthday today (December 4). We 'Sakshi Post' would like to wish the talented star a very happy birthday. She is one of the stars who stay active on social media and shares her thoughts and ideas with the fans. Renu stepped into Telugu Film industry with the movie, Badri in 2000. She acted in a very few films but she created her mark in the world of cinema. On the personal front, Pawan Kalyan and Renu tied the knot in 2009 and they got divorced in 2012. The couple has two children - son Akira Nandan and daughter Aadhya.

The film, Badri released on 20th April 2000. Renu Desai on the 20th year of Badri release, she shared some of the photos of herself with Pawan Kalyan and wrote, "Today is the 20th year of Badri and I can't help but express the gratitude I have for Puri Jagannadh Garu for believing in my potential as an actor and casting me even without an audition. Badri is the first stepping stone to many endeavours that I've found purpose in and will always remain special. Thank you Puri garu, for giving me this film. Thank you for writing this special film. Thank you for creating the safest work environment for an 18-year-old who had no idea about the world of cinema yet chose to take a leap of faith. Thank You for giving me such talented and awesome co-stars. Thank You again for writing a beautiful story like Badri. It is because of Badri, that I have the two most beautiful, precious gifts...my little angels Akira and Aadya. Badri will always remain an integral and beautiful part of my heart and soul."

Recently, Renu Desai shared a throwback photo of Pawan Kalyan with his children - Akira and Adhya. Here is the photo.

