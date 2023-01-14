Have You Watched BTS Dancing to Pathaan?

Shah Rukh Khan fans were eagerly waiting for the Pathaan release. With his upcoming film Pathaan, Shah Rukh Khan returns to the box office after a four-year hiatus. Deepika Padukone and John Abraham play major parts in the film, which is directed by Siddharth Anand.

It is a known fact that BTS, a South Korean boyband, has a global fan base that includes India. Fans not only enjoy their songs, but they also enjoy their dancing. That is perhaps why many Indian fans like making edited videos by combining their varied dance routines with various famous Hindi tunes.

In the latest viral video, the K-pop band grooves to Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan title track, which went viral within minutes.

Here is the viral video:

Shah Rukh Khan was last seen in Zero, which was released in 2018 and was a flop at the box office.

Also Read: BTS Jimin Collab With BIGBANG Taeyang, Deets Inside