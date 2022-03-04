Have You Seen Megastar Chiranjeevis Feat of Pushpa Oo Antava Song

'Pushpa: The Rise' established Allu Arjun as a pan-India star and the film has gone to shatter the box office records. The other aspect of Puspha’s success was the item song number 'Oo Antava Mama oo Antava Mava ' with Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Bunny gyrating to the steps choreographed by Ganesh Acharya.

The song from Pushpa has become a rage on social media with many celebrities, fans and netizens across the globe recreating the steps even to date. Samantha and Allu Arjun impressed the audience with their sizzling chemistry in the dance number. Now in the latest fan-made edit, one Megastar follower has gone ahead and edited the chartbuster where Chiranjeevi and Lakshmi Rai are seen dancing to the song. The original song is the Rathalu song from Khaidi No 154, and the fan-made edit to the Oo Antava song was done superbly. Chiranjeevi’s fans are gushing that nobody could dance better than the Megastar himself.

Check Out the video here:

