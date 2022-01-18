Have You Seen Hyderabad Traffic Police Latest Helmet Ad With Allu Arjun's Pushpa?

Is there anyone who doesn't know the dialogue, 'Thaggede Le'? Obviously, a big No. It is one of the most popular dialogues from the recently released movie, Pushpa: The Rise. Allu Arjun acted in the lead role and Sukumar is the director of the film. Now, the news is that Hyderabad Traffic Police used the picture of Allu Arjun from the movie to create awareness amongst the public on the need to wear helmets while riding two-wheelers. The post shows the importance of wearing helmets and urged the citizens to wear them while riding the two-wheelers. Here is the tweet made by Hyderabad Traffic Police.

Coming to Pushpa, Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna acted in the lead roles. The film turned out as the blockbuster. Sukumar narrated the story in an interesting manner. Produced by Mythri Movie Makers in association with Muttamsetty Media. Fahadh Faasil, Jagadeesh Prathap Bandari, Sunil, Rao Ramesh, Dhananjaya, Anasuya Bharadwaj, Ajay and Ajay Ghosh acted in the prominent roles. The movie emerged out as the highest-grossing Indian film in 2021.

