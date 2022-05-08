Have You Seen Akshay Kumar Version of BTS Suga PSY Song That That?

We all know that BTS Suga and PSY have collaborated for a music album, That That. In the video, PSY is seen in a cowboy-themed outfit and it is set against the backdrop of a countryside bar. In the song, the musician could be heard singing, "Long time no see huh? It's been a minute? We're back to laughing, crying, living, loving." In the video, one could see PSY doing his signature step of Gangnam Style ahead of Suga's entry. BTS' Suga looked stunning in an off-white coloured pantsuit and he danced along with PSY. The video went viral on all social media platforms and in less than 24 hours of its release, the song has got 27 million views.

The song is listed on the top of iTunes charts in many countries including Singapore, Indonesia, and Taiwan. Now, the interesting news is that some of the fans have edited the video and added Akshay Kumar's song to Suga and PSY video. Main Khiladi Tu Anari is one of the hit movies of the Khiladi series and it was released in1994. Everyone loves the song. date. Here is the fan made edit.