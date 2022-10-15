Harry Potter Star Robbie Coltrane Dies At 72

Oct 15, 2022, 01:12 IST
Robbie Coltrane who impressed audiences with his stunning performances breathed his last today. He was well known for his roles like Hagrid in the Harry Potter movies and a crime solving psychologist on TV series Cracker. He was 72. 

"Harry Potter" author J.K. Rowling, many years ago said that Coltrane was her first choice to play Hagrid, tweeted that he was "an incredible talent, a complete one off. I was beyond fortunate to know him, work with him and laugh my head off with him."

After Robbie Coltrane died, the hashtag Rest In Peace is trending on Twitter.

Here are some tweets from Twitter.


