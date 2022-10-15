Harry Potter Star Robbie Coltrane Dies At 72

Robbie Coltrane who impressed audiences with his stunning performances breathed his last today. He was well known for his roles like Hagrid in the Harry Potter movies and a crime solving psychologist on TV series Cracker. He was 72.

"Harry Potter" author J.K. Rowling, many years ago said that Coltrane was her first choice to play Hagrid, tweeted that he was "an incredible talent, a complete one off. I was beyond fortunate to know him, work with him and laugh my head off with him."

After Robbie Coltrane died, the hashtag Rest In Peace is trending on Twitter.

Here are some tweets from Twitter.

Rest in peace, Robbie ❤️🙏 pic.twitter.com/GsEStvD0e1 — True Patriot (@TruePatriot8472) October 14, 2022

I’ll not be here sadly but Hagrid will. Rest in peace #robbiecoltrane pic.twitter.com/XF8WnUeDf2 — Charli Millions (@millionsbyname) October 14, 2022

“i might not be here forever, but hagrid will be.” rest in peace robbie coltrane, you’re forever loved 🤍🪄 pic.twitter.com/2VqHLAeubj — niamh (@royalmaIfoy) October 14, 2022

Rest in Peace our beloved Hagrid

Until we meet again :-)

หนึ่งในตัวละครที่เป็นขวัญใจตั้งแต่เด็ก

เติบโตมาพร้อมๆกับความใจดีที่แฮกริดมีกับทุกๆคน ขอให้คุณร็อบบี้พักผ่อนให้สบายค่ะ You always loved and never forgotten.#RobbieColtrane #Hagrid pic.twitter.com/g5sejVTVlB — 𝙢𝙚𝙗𝙚𝙛𝙤𝙧𝙚𝙗𝙡𝙪𝙚 (@tungpangtung) October 14, 2022

another good one gone 💔 rest in peace, Hagrid pic.twitter.com/gQRijpG8du — Chelsea (@chelscornish93) October 14, 2022