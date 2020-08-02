Powerstar Pawan Kalyan is back into the film industry after a gap of two years. He has a huge fan following in different parts of the country. Fans of the actor are pretty excited about his comeback. So far, Pawan has signed nearly three films back to back.

One of the top production house in Telugu is ‘Mythri Movie Makers’, they have been waiting for a long time to produce Pawan's film under their banner. Finally, the wait is over. Pawan Kalyan is officially onboard. The production house announced that they will be bankrolling a film with Pawan and director Harish Shankar.

If you may recall, Harish Shankar gave Pawan Kalyan the biggest hit of his career in the form of ‘Gabbar Singh’. The film shattered several records at the box office.

Ever since Harish Shankar announced his next movie with Pawan, expectations are riding high over the film. If reports are to go anything by, Harish wants to see Pawan Kalyan once again in a cop avatar. He might be planning to repeat the magic of Gabbar Singh in depicting the star as a police. An official statement in this regard is awaited from the director.

Currently, Pawan is busy with ‘Vakeel Saab’ which is the remake of Bollywood film ‘Pink’ starring Taapsee Pannu and Amitabh Bachchan. The major part of the shoot has been wrapped up. The film unit may resume shooting by the end of this year.

‘Vakeel Saab’ is likely to hit the big screens next year.