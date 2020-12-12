Bigg Boss 4 Telugu is getting more interesting by the day. With the grand finale being scheduled for December 20, Telugu small screen viewers can't wait to know who will emerge winner. Even though the audience favourite is Abhijeet, there is no dearth of fans for other surviving contestants too, including the likes of Monal, Harika, Ariyana, Akhil and Sohel.

This weke is perhaps the last week of elimination and pre-finals will soon follow next weekend. So there's a lot of buzz on social media considering the fact that the drama and action inside the Bigg Boss house has only increased over the last few episodes.

As per the buzz, Monal Gajjar will get eliminated this week. We all know she was nominated previously too but was saved repeatedly by the show organisers. However, the latest social media reports suggested that she was to be evicted from the house. But wait. There's a hitch! We all know why Bigg Boss has not eliminated Monal till now.

Bigg Boss viewers say that Monal is the glam quotient in the otherwise dull show. Moreover, she brings a lot of drama into the house with her constant bickering, flirtatious behaviour and rapport with her housemates. These elements are very much required for increasing the TRPs for the show. And Bigg Boss has another week to go and they can't afford such risk of losing the TRPs especially after host Akkineni Nagarjuna claimed that the episodes were doing very well in the TRP charts.

Thus, my dear Bigg Boss fans..here's a bit of bad news for all Monal detractors. This week's elimination will not be Monal! You read that right—

Bigg Boss is all set to eliminate Dethadi Harika and not Monal Gajjar in the final week of eviction.

What's your guess? Who do you think will be eliminated this week? Let us know in the comments.