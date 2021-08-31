Happy Jungkook Day: 7 Songs By The Golden Maknae Every Army Should Hear

It is the birthday of BTS’ youngest member, Jeon Jungkook. The ‘Golden Maknae’ of BTS is now turning 24 and ARMYs are all geared up to celebrate his birthday. From birthday banners to billboards to organizing charity events, these fans are ready to go all out to celebrate their favourite artist’s special day.

The maknae as we all know is super talented. He is good at literally anything and everything. Well, that’s where he gets the name, Golden Maknae. You might know that Jungkook often participates in the production of BTS songs and has released his solo songs too. Jungkook has been working on his mixtape and you can expect it anytime in the future. When it comes to JK, you can expect the unexpected. So be alert! as the mixtape might drop when you least expect it.

But before anything else, let us look back at some of the best songs the singer has produced, written as well the solo songs you need to listen to, any song that the Birthday boy is involved in. Many of you might have already heard these songs but for few who haven’t, add these beautiful songs to your playlist and enjoy them while you celebrate ‘Jungkook Day’.

Here we go!

1. Love Is Not Over (The Most Beautiful Moment in Life: Young Forever) – 2016

It is a beautiful, slow, and relaxing song produced by Jeon Jungkook. It features in their album series, The Most Beautiful Moment in Life.

2. Begin (WINGS) – 2016

You should listen to this song and here the main focus is the lyrics. It is a song that Jungkook dedicated to his Hyungs. He thanks his brothers for taking care of him. JK tells that his tears start falling too when he sees his brothers in pain.

3. Euphoria (Love Yourself: Wonder) – 2018

Another classic JK solo song that made ARMY smile in joy whenever he performed it flying above the audience. It was so magical. This song was released as a concept song for Love Yourself: Wonder, one in the four-part, LY series. Be prepared for heartbreak when you see the MV!

4. Magic Shop (Love Yourself: Tear) – 2018

This song was made for the ARMYs. A comfort song for those who need to relax. The lyrics and beats are mellow. JK tells you to drink warm tea and just think of happy memories. “So show me…. I’ll show you”

5. Decalcomania (Solo Song) – 2019

JK surprised ARMYs with a snippet of his song, Decalcomania. He shared the video on Twitter back in 2019, on his birthday. Maybe, it will be part of his mixtape. Look forward to it!

6. My Time (Map of The Soul: 7) – 2020

In My Time, JK talks about his childhood and how he didn’t get to spend it normally or do any of the stuff that kids his age do. He spends all the time training and working hard to be where he is now, that some trivial fun and childhood innocence was lost along the way.

7. Still With You (FESTA Song) – 2020

Produced by Pdogg and Jungkook, Still with You was released during Festa last year. I will be biased and say, this is one of the best JK solo songs ever. The start from Jazz to shift to slow beats with raindrop sounds in the background to ending with acoustic tones, this song is a ‘masterpiece’.

https://soundcloud.com/bangtan/thankyouarmy2020