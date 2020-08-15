India is celebrating its 74th Independence Day today and Tollywood celebrities have extended their warm wishes to their fans and social media. Telugu stars are celebrating the day in their own style. With COVID19 outspread, this year the celebrations are restricted but the 'josh is high'.

Here’s what Tollywood celebrities tweeted:

Happy 74th Independence Day to ALL!! Lets recall the sacrifices & ideals of our founding fathers and make this precious freedom they earned for us count! pic.twitter.com/mFmxpGM8Pa — Chiranjeevi Konidela (@KChiruTweets) August 15, 2020

Happy Independence Day to my fellow Indians . Deep Gratitude in our hearts for those who sacrificed their lives for us . Jai Hind ! pic.twitter.com/JnR0WNW0Ug — Allu Arjun (@alluarjun) August 15, 2020

74వ స్వాతంత్ర దినోత్సవ శుభాకాంక్షలు. Wishing everyone a #HappyIndependenceDay. Jai Hind 🇮🇳 — Jr NTR (@tarak9999) August 15, 2020

Wishing each and everyone a very Happy #IndependenceDay !! Salute to the warriors who are fighting on the borders of our nation and the warriors who are fighting to keep the pandemic at bay. May we get past these hurdles and thrive as a nation !! — Ram Charan (@AlwaysRamCharan) August 15, 2020

The day that marked the dawn of a new beginning... When Independence became our greatest victory! May this freedom lead our way. Let's always be grateful. 🙏 Happy #IndependenceDay to all my fellow Indians! 😊 Jai Hind🇮🇳 — Mahesh Babu (@urstrulyMahesh) August 15, 2020

As our glorious nation celebrates the historic occasion of independence, don’t let the pandemic dampen your spirits of patriotism. Together let's celebrate the triumphs gifted by our great grandfathers on this memorable day today. Happy Independence Day.#IndependenceDayIndia pic.twitter.com/wJmpmJWe5S — Mohan Babu M (@themohanbabu) August 15, 2020

Happy Independence Day everyone 😊 It's a privilege to be Indian and it's a privilege to breathe freedom. Paying my gratitude to all the sacrifices made by great men and women. #JaiHind 🇮🇳 #IndependenceDay — Sudheer Babu (@isudheerbabu) August 15, 2020