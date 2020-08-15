Happy Independence Day 2020: Ram Charan, Jr NTR, Allu Arjun, Chiranjeevi Send Warm Wishes To Fans

Aug 15, 2020, 11:12 IST
Sakshi Post

India is celebrating its 74th Independence Day today and Tollywood celebrities have extended their warm wishes to their fans and social media. Telugu stars are celebrating the day in their own style.  With COVID19 outspread, this year the celebrations are restricted but the 'josh is high'.

Here’s what Tollywood celebrities tweeted:

