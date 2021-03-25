Happy Holi 2021: Celebrate The Festival With These Iconic Bollywood Songs
The festival of colours is here again. A day where everyone celebrates with songs, dance, colours and more. It is common for Indians to set up large speakers and play Holi with all-time hit Bollywood songs. With Holika Dahan, the people celebrate the victory of truth over evil.
At this time, it might be difficult to celebrate the festival in a Grand way; nothing can stop you from enjoying your home. Make some Thandai, play the music on speakers and get ready to party. You can still play lots of games and enjoy this festival. The only thing you need is a nice playlist filled with the best of Bollywood Holi songs.
From the all-time favourites like Holi ke din, Rang Barse to Balam Pichkari, Badrinath Ki Dulhania title song, the Hindi film industry has given us so many amazing Holi songs that your playlist will be endless.
Here are some of the best Bollywood songs to celebrate Holi
1. Holi Ke Din - Sholay
Music: R D Burman
Singer: Lata Mangeshkar, Kishore Kumar
2. Aaj Na Chodenge Bas Humjoli Khelenge - Kati Patang
Music: R D Burman
Singers: Kishore Kumar, Lata Mangeshkar
3. Balam Pichkari - Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani
Music: Pritam Chakraborty
Singer: Vishal Dadlani, Shalmali Kholgade
4. Rang Barse - Silsila
Music: Shiv-Hari
Singer: Amitabh Bachchan
5. Mind Na Kariyo Holi Hai - Milan Talkies
Music: Rana Mazumder
Singers: Mika Singh & Shreya Ghoshal
6. Ang Se Ang Lagana Sajan - Darr
Music: Shiv-Hari
Singers: Alka Yagnik, Vinod Rathod, Sudesh Bhosle, Devki Pandit
7. Badrinath Ki Dulhania Title Song - BKD
Music: Tanishk Bagchi
Singers: Dev Negi, Neha Kakkar, Monali Thakur, Ikka
8. Hori Khele Raghuveera - Baghban
Music: Aadesh Shrivastava
Singers: Amitabh Bachchan, Alka Yagnik, Sukhwinder Singh, Udit Narayan
9. Do Me A Favour Let’s Play Holi - Waqt: The Race Against Time
Music: Anu Malik
Singer: Anu Malik, Sunidhi Chauhan
10. Go Pagal - Jolly LLB 2
Music: Manj Musik
Singers: Raftaar, Nindy Kaur
11. Soni Soni Akhiyon Wali - Mohabbatein
Music: Jatin-Lalit
Singers: Udit Narayan, Jaspinder Narula, Udbhav, Manohar Shetty, Ishaan, Shweta Pandit, Sonali Bhatawdekar, Pritha Mazumdar
12. Arre Ja Re Hat Natkhat - Navrang
Music: Ramchandra Narhar Chitalkar
Singers: Asha Bhosle, Mahendra Kapoor
13. Holi Aaye Re Kanhayee - Mother India
Music: Naushad Ali
Singer: Shamshad Begum
14. Gali Gali – Pataakha
Music: Vishal Bhardwaj
Singer: Sukhwinder Singh
15. Lahu Muh Lag Gaya - Goliyon ki Raasleela Ram-Leela
Music: Sanjay Leela Bhansali
Singer: Shail Hada