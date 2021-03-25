Happy Holi 2021: Celebrate The Festival With These Iconic Bollywood Songs

The festival of colours is here again. A day where everyone celebrates with songs, dance, colours and more. It is common for Indians to set up large speakers and play Holi with all-time hit Bollywood songs. With Holika Dahan, the people celebrate the victory of truth over evil.

At this time, it might be difficult to celebrate the festival in a Grand way; nothing can stop you from enjoying your home. Make some Thandai, play the music on speakers and get ready to party. You can still play lots of games and enjoy this festival. The only thing you need is a nice playlist filled with the best of Bollywood Holi songs.

From the all-time favourites like Holi ke din, Rang Barse to Balam Pichkari, Badrinath Ki Dulhania title song, the Hindi film industry has given us so many amazing Holi songs that your playlist will be endless.

Here are some of the best Bollywood songs to celebrate Holi

1. Holi Ke Din - Sholay

Music: R D Burman

Singer: Lata Mangeshkar, Kishore Kumar

2. Aaj Na Chodenge Bas Humjoli Khelenge - Kati Patang

Music: R D Burman

Singers: Kishore Kumar, Lata Mangeshkar

3. Balam Pichkari - Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani

Music: Pritam Chakraborty

Singer: Vishal Dadlani, Shalmali Kholgade

4. Rang Barse - Silsila

Music: Shiv-Hari

Singer: Amitabh Bachchan

5. Mind Na Kariyo Holi Hai - Milan Talkies

Music: Rana Mazumder

Singers: Mika Singh & Shreya Ghoshal

6. Ang Se Ang Lagana Sajan - Darr

Music: Shiv-Hari

Singers: Alka Yagnik, Vinod Rathod, Sudesh Bhosle, Devki Pandit

7. Badrinath Ki Dulhania Title Song - BKD

Music: Tanishk Bagchi

Singers: Dev Negi, Neha Kakkar, Monali Thakur, Ikka

8. Hori Khele Raghuveera - Baghban

Music: Aadesh Shrivastava

Singers: Amitabh Bachchan, Alka Yagnik, Sukhwinder Singh, Udit Narayan

9. Do Me A Favour Let’s Play Holi - Waqt: The Race Against Time

Music: Anu Malik

Singer: Anu Malik, Sunidhi Chauhan

10. Go Pagal - Jolly LLB 2

Music: Manj Musik

Singers: Raftaar, Nindy Kaur

11. Soni Soni Akhiyon Wali - Mohabbatein

Music: Jatin-Lalit

Singers: Udit Narayan, Jaspinder Narula, Udbhav, Manohar Shetty, Ishaan, Shweta Pandit, Sonali Bhatawdekar, Pritha Mazumdar

12. Arre Ja Re Hat Natkhat - Navrang

Music: Ramchandra Narhar Chitalkar

Singers: Asha Bhosle, Mahendra Kapoor

13. Holi Aaye Re Kanhayee - Mother India

Music: Naushad Ali

Singer: Shamshad Begum

14. Gali Gali – Pataakha

Music: Vishal Bhardwaj

Singer: Sukhwinder Singh

15. Lahu Muh Lag Gaya - Goliyon ki Raasleela Ram-Leela

Music: Sanjay Leela Bhansali

Singer: Shail Hada