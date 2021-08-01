Happy Friendship Day: Here's The Dosti Song From RRR

RRR is one of the most anticipated movies in the Telugu film industry. Jr NTR, Ram Charan, Ajay Devgn, Alia Bhatt, Olivia Morris, Samuthirakani, Alison Doody, Ray Stevenson will be seen in the key roles in the flick. The makers of the movie released the most awaited song, 'Dosti' from the film, RRR. Here is the song, just give a look at it. Lyrics penned by Sirivennela Seetharama Sastry and truly incredible. Hema Chandra crooned the song. MM Keeravaani is the music director of the film.

RRR is a fictional story about two Indian revolutionaries, Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem who fought against the British Raj and Nizam of Hyderabad respectively. For the first time, Ram Charan and Jr NTR have together for the movie, RRR.

