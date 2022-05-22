Happy Birthday Suhana Khan Style Tips to Look Chic

Bollywood Baadshah Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana Khan is celebrating her 22nd birthday today. She is going to make her debut with Zoya Akhtar's The Archies.

Here are some interesting facts about the birthday girl, Suhana Khan:

Suhana Khan completed her schooling at Dhirubhai Ambani School, Mumbai.

She played football during her school days and even led her school team.

Later, she moved to a boarding school in England's Ardingly College.

She spent nearly five years in the UK where she actively pursued drama and even won "The Russel cup for exceptional contribution to drama" at her graduation ceremony.

Besides acting, Suhana also pursued belly dancing. Mumbai-based belly dancer Sanjana Muthreja has been training Suhana.

Suhana Khan is also a fashion freak. If you look at her Instagram, you will be scrolling at it time and again. Get some style tips to look chic by following Suhana Khan's Instagram handle. Be it a fashionable outfit or a traditional one, she has that power to carry it with much style and elan. Here are some photos of Suhana Khan.