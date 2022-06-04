Happy Birthday SP Balasubrahmanyam: Best Romantic Songs Crooned By SPB

SP Balasubrahmanyam, a name that needs no introduction. He was an Indian playback singer, television presenter, music director, actor and film producer who worked predominantly in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Hindi, and Malayalam films. SPB, one of the most legendary singers of all time. He won six National Film Awards for Best Male Playback Singer for his works in four different languages – Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Hindi, 25 Andhra Pradesh state Nandi Awards for his work in Telugu cinema, and many other state awards from Karnataka and Tamil Nadu.

He was born in Konetampet, Tiruvallur district, to SP Sambamurthy and Sakunthalamma. SPB's father was an actor and was also a noted Harikatha exponent. SP Balasubrahmanyam had to drop out of his engineering course at Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University Anantapuram due to some health issues. SPB learned music from a young age and sang over 40,000 songs in different languages. He also worked with many top consumers. SPB recorded 21 Kannada songs for music composer Upendra Kumar in 12 hours. A recipient of Padma Shri (2001) and Padma Bhushan (2011) and was honoured with the Centenary Award for Indian Film Personality of the Year at the International Film Festival of India (IFFI).

Today is the birth anniversary of SP Balasubrahmanyam. Here are some best romantic songs sung by SPB.

