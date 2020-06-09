HYDERABAD: The beautiful actress in B-town, Sonam Kapoor is celebrating her 35th birthday on June 9th. The 'Neerja' actress has been staying with her in-laws in Delhi ever since the lockdown has started and for her birthday, she has returned to Mumbai. The 'Khoobsurat' heroine had a midnight birthday celebration at her Mumbai residence. The pretty lady is so much excited as she met her family members after a long time.

Due to the coronavirus induced lockdown, there is no chance for a big B'town party but this hasn't stopped fans and celebs from pouring birthday wishes for the super gorgeous actress. She is having some gala time along with her closed ones. She shared some of the pictures of her birthday celebrations on her Instagram stories.

Bollywood actress Sonam Kapoor took to her social media and wrote as, "The best husband in the world , who gives me everything that I truly need. He is my blessing on my birthday. Love you Anand Ahuja from the first day I hugged you." Here is the post.

Anil Kapoor on the birthday of Sonam wrote on his Instagram as, "To a daughter like no other, the perfect partner to Anand Ahuja, a star on screen and an icon with an unimitable style. She's my confidant, my joy, my pride, the most generous hearted soul I know, (the only person I am shit scared of) & now a bonafide master chef! Happy Birthday, Sonam Kapoor! I’m so happy that you’re here with all of us today! ‪Love You, Always!"



Anand Ahuja wished in a funny way by posting a photo in which one could see so many stars. He captioned it as, "photoshoot continued by group... you know how it goes.. Happy Birthday to our fave Sonamkapoor." Look at the post here.

Bollywood celebs wished Sonam Kapoor, a very Happy Birthday. Here are the tweets.

Happybirthday @sonamakapoor keep rocking and spreading happiness with your illuminating laughter ❤️❤️. #HappyBirthdaySonamKapoor — meera chopra (@MeerraChopra) June 9, 2020

Throwback to the first time we met! Happy birthday to my fellow Gemini @sonamkapoor! May you continue to wow us with your performances and stellar sense of style. Lots of virtual hugs and positive vibes! ♥️🥰#HappyBirthdaySonamKapoor pic.twitter.com/tjihfZzY17 — Malini Agarwal (@maliniagarwal) June 9, 2020