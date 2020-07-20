Sitara Ghattamaneni, the cute little daughter of superstar Mahesh Babu and Namrata Shirodkar is celebrating her birthday today, July 20. Sitara is turning 8, the 'Sarileru Neekevvaru' star took to his Twitter and shared a beautiful video on his social media. He wrote as, "So fast so 8. I love you like you will never know. Wishing you a very happy birthday... #SituPapaTurns8." Here is the video.

Namrata also shared an emotional note on her social media. She wrote "8 years ago !! You came into this world... bringing me more happiness and love to share and give love. Your love for family warms my heart. Thank you for bringing so much joy into our lives. That smile of yours can never fail to light me up. You're one of the best things that ever happened to me!! You are growing into a good girl who is kind and loving, has empathy. I'm super proud of you! Go on and shine bright my little star. I Love you so very much today and always @sitaraghattamaneni. Wishing u the happiest birthday !!" Here is the post.

Namrata Shirodkar speaking to a website said that, "It’s going to be a quiet one as we are all indoors. we are just going to cut a cake for her as a family and have lunch and dinner together!! It’s a family birthday for the first time for her." Mahesh Babu and Namrata Shirodkar married in 2005 and the couple was blessed with two kids - Gautham and Sitara.

