Happy Birthday Shah Rukh Khan Pathaan Teaser Out

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, who will turn a year older on November 2, has been constantly leaving fans breathless with his mesmerizing stills from the upcoming film ‘Pathaan’.

As fans wait with bated breath, reports suggest that the makers will drop the film's first teaser on Khan's birthday.

It is touted to be visually stunning and filled with action and romance.

As per Pinkvilla, the teaser will be out between 10.30 am to 11.30 am.

Helmed by Siddharth Anand, 'Pathaan' also stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham, and is scheduled to release on January 25, 2023.

According to Siddharth, in the film, SRK is "the alpha man on a mission in this action spectacle that will hopefully set new benchmarks for the action genre in India."

Talking about his experience with the film, SRK said that he feels thankful that they got the script which 'felt like Pathaan.'

Shah Rukh further confirmed that the shooting for 'Pathaan' has been completed.

The superstar also shared that he had a fun time doing the action sequences for Pathaan. "It was fun doing the flying, kicking.. doing everything that I always wanted to do when I was 26 or 27."

Shah Rukh also complimented the director and his team for making him 'look like a good action hero.'

"It's a little late when I'm being macho and solid, trying to make it work. But I think Siddharth and the whole action team have put in a lot of work, and hopefully, I'll look like a good action hero," SRK said.

Apart from 'Pathaan', SRK will be also seen in Rajkumar Hirani's upcoming film 'Dunki' alongside Taapsee Pannu. He also wrapped up 'Jawan'. Helmed by Atlee Kumar, 'Jawan' is produced by Gauri Khan, and presented by Red Chillies Entertainment. Also starring Nayanthara, it is set to hit the theatres on June 2, 2023, across five languages - Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada.

