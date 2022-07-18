Happy Birthday Priyanka Chopra: Pee Cee Knows How To Live Life Fullest!

Priyanka Chopra, a name that needs no introduction. She has created her mark not only in Bollywood but also in Hollywood. She etched her name on the walls of the cinema. Pee Cee is a global star and enjoys a huge fan following. Priyanka Chopra knows how to live her life fullest. The actress turns a year older today.

Priyanka Chopra stepped into the film industry a few decades ago and her journey so far is incredible. She is not only a talented actress but also a fashion freak. She never steps back to experiment with her looks and roles. She has impressed the movie critics with her choice of roles and on the other hand, she scored good marks on the fashion scale as well. Her choice of selecting movie scripts grabs all the attention.

The actress never limits herself and she follows the mantra of doing whatever she wants to do. Once she said, "When life gives you lemons, make grape juice, then sit back and let people wonder how did you do it."

She is one of the actresses in the film industry who learns from her mistakes. She quotes, "You fall, get up, make mistakes, learn from them, be human and be you."

Priyanka Chopra says that a woman should be financially independent. She said that "My mom always said that when a woman is financially independent she has the ability to live life on her own terms."

Coming to Priyanka Chopra's wedding, it is also the talk of the town. She married Nick Jonas who is 10 years younger to her in December 2018. Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra, one of the cutest couples in the film industry.

At the peak of her career, the actress embraced motherhood and stood as an example for many saying that stepping into motherhood is not a hurdle in your life.