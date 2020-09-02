Power Star Pawan Kalyan turned a year older today. This day is very special for all the fans of Pawan Kalyan. He started receiving love and warm wishes from his family members and friends. Fans are sending their messages through social media and are not leaving any stone unturned to express their love towards their favourite star. The hashtag #HBDPawanKalyan is trending on Twitter since last night.

Pawan Kalyan made his entry into the films with ‘Akkada Ammayi Ikkada Abbayi’ in 1996. He got wide recognition amongst the audience for ‘Tholi Prema’. With his brilliance performance, Power Star etched his name on the walls of the Telugu cinema.

Later, he featured in several films like ‘Jalsa’, ‘Atharintiki Daredi’, ‘Agnyathavaasi’, etc. Two years back, Pawan has taken a break from movies to actively participate in politics. He is the founder of the Jana Sena Party. Now, he is returning to the silver screen with Vakeel Saab.

Well, take a look at what celebrities are tweeting:

Wishing a very happy birthday to our power star @PawanKalyan Garu ❤️🤗💐#HBDPawanKalyan pic.twitter.com/2dYksrVrMO — Gopichandh Malineni (@megopichand) September 2, 2020

Happy birthday to our powerstar @PawanKalyan garu.. who inspires so many of us both onscreen and offscreen.. Wish you the best sir 😇 #HBDPawanKalyan — Raashi (@RaashiKhanna) September 2, 2020