Chadwick Boseman died due to colon cancer on August 28 at the age of 43. Today, November 29 marks the 44th birthday of this Black Panther fame actor. Even while battling cancer, Boseman continued to act in movies. He gave us some of the best performances while undergoing treatment.

Here is a list of Top 5 films of Chadwick Boseman that you shouldn’t miss.

1. 42 (2013)

Jackie Robinson, a baseball player and his story of making it to the Brooklyn Dodgers. Boseman has done a powerful job by effortlessly alternating between angry and a cool player. Even someone who does not know much about this sport, will be able to feel Boseman's passion through his acting.

2. MARSHALL (2017)

A list of Boseman’s best movies cannot be complete without Marshall. Lawyer Thurgood Marshall fights against racial discrimination. He tries to get justice for African American man Joseph Spell after he is accused of raping a wealthy woman. It is a powerful movie with a really strong cast.

3. GET ON UP (2014)

Another movie from 2014; this was definitely his year. Getting into the skin of his character, singer James Brown, Boseman’s acting is so convincing that you start connecting with James Brown. This is the story of a struggling musician who comes from a humble background but goes on to become the most successful artist of his time.

4. DRAFT DAY (2014)

Story of a football player. Star Vontae Mack is expected to save his team in the upcoming NFL match. Even though Boseman is not the main lead of this movie, his acting shines throughout. Vontae played by Boseman makes it one of his powerful performances.

5. BLACK PANTHER (2018)

I have kept the best for last. King T’Challa of Wakanda was probably one of the best performances by Chadwick Boseman. Many fans will agree with us that no one can ever play this role as good as Boseman. Appearing first in Civil War to his last appearance in Avengers: Endgame, Boseman will be our king forever. Based in a fictional country of Wakanda, this Oscar winning movie is not to be missed.

Thank you for all these amazing films. We will never forget you, Chadwick Boseman