Happy Birthday Nidhhi Agerwal: 5 stunning looks of the iSmart Shankar Actress

Nidhhi Agerwal turns a year older today. Having made her big Bollywood debut opposite Tiger Shroff in ‘Munna Michael’, the gorgeous and successful actress is having a dream run across different language industries. She made her Telugu debut with ‘Savyachi’ in 2018 and her Tamil debut with ‘Eeswaran’ in 2021. Nidhhi has also appeared in other popular movies like ‘iSmart Shanker’, ‘Mr Majnu’, ‘Bhoomi’, and ‘Hero’.

Nidhhi is certainly one of the most sought after actresses in Bollywood and Tollywood. Other than her spirited performances, Nidhhi is also a fashionista. She loves experimenting with colours as it is evident from her outings. On her birthday, we present to you her 5 stunning looks that left fans and social media floored.

Black beauty!

With unkempt hair and black attire, Nidhhi looks sizzling hot in this picture!

Elegance personified!

Nidhhi exudes style and elegance sporting an off-white embroidery sari with colour coordinated necklace and earrings.

Sari state of affairs!

Nidhhi scores brownie points from the fashion gurus for pulling off a black sari with minimalistic accessories. She looks like a dream!

Glow like sunshine!

Opting for a new colour this time, Nidhhi aces an orange colour stylish outfit with perfect makeup and hair! Don’t miss out her lens that speaks volumes!

Stunning thigh-slit dress!

Last but not the least, Nidhhi sets the temperature soaring with a high-end and stylish thigh-slit gown!

Nidhhi’s envious line up of forthcoming projects include Telugu language period action-adventure film ‘Hari Hari Veera Mallu’. Written and directed by Krish Jagarlamudi, the movie depicts the life of legendary outlaw Veera Mallu. The film features Pawan Kalyan in the lead role along with Arjun Rampal and Nargis Fakhri.